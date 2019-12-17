Neymar Claims He Loves Lionel Messi, Applauds Kylian Mbappe As A Special Talent

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar Jr spent his initial years in European football playing alongside Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 after winning major accolades with the Catalans. He has now spoken on his relationship with Lionel Messi. He also spoke about his ambitions with PSG.

Neymar loves Lionel Messi and lauds Kylian Mbappe

While speaking to France Football, Neymar was asked about Lionel Messi and his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Neymar responded by saying that he will always love Messi. He also applauded Mbappe as a really special talent. Neymar stated that he never plays to be the number one in football. He plays because he loves football. He also stated that he tries to give his 100 per cent whenever he steps onto the pitch.

Neymar wants to win the Champions League with PSG

Neymar was also criticized by PSG fans after the player was on the verge of securing a return to Barcelona last summer. Neymar spoke on the issue and said that very few people knew the real Neymar (only his parents and his friends). He tried to clear out the situation last summer by clarifying that there was no reason for him to leave PSG. He insisted that he still has two years left on his contract and the team was still improving. Neymar was also asked about his aim with PSG. The Brazilian stated that the Champions League was their main objective this season.

PSG will next play against Le Mans in Coupe de la Ligue

Neymar has been injury-prone since moving to Ligue 1. He has missed out on a number of matches. He has seven goals along with three assists in all competitions this season. His side are leading in Ligue 1 with 42 points, followed by Marseille with 35 points. They will next play against Le Mans in Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

