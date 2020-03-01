El Clasico Meaning, History Of El Clasico And Rivalry Ahead Of Sunday Showdown

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the 243rd El Clasico meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. The two Spanish giants will be in the mood to topple each other once in a fixture that means more than just obtaining a result. Read on to know El Clasico meaning, history of El Clasico as well as the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry.

ALSO READ: El Clasico 2020 Date, Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Time And Telecast In India

El Clasico meaning and definition

El Clasico meaning in English 'The Classic', is the term used to refer the football matches that take place between Spain’s most famous and bitterest rivals: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C.F. The two teams meet twice during a LaLiga season, with the additional possibility of playing two times in the Copa del Rey, Champions League, and the Supercopa de España, or in the UEFA Super Cup as well. Due to the El Clasico meaning a lot, Barcelona and Real Madrid along with the fans even players involved in heated scuffles on the pitch.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Admits El Clasico 'meant A Lot' With Cristiano Ronaldo At Madrid

El Clasico meaning for Sergio Ramos...

After a very difficult night, there are two options: we can think about yesterday's defeat or work on tomorrow's win. I choose the latter. Head and heart already on el Clásico.#HalaMadrid @realmadrid — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Vs Real Madrid: Barcelona Captain's Staggering Record Against Los Blancos

El Clasico meaning for Barcelona...

N E X T C H A L L E N G E : #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/d7DzhhRR51 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 26, 2020

El Clasico meaning for Real Madrid...

The history of El Clasico

One of the main reasons the El Clasico meaning so much to fans is because there is a lot of pride at stake. Dating to the history of the El Clasico, every year the citizens of Catalonia (Barcelona being the capital) have proclaimed their independence from Spain. This history of El Clasico i.e. the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry traces its roots back to May 13, 1902, when the first El Clasico meaning was formed and over 100 years later the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry continues as the fire lives on both parties in those who still claim living memory of this matchup’s foundational beef and those who witnessed more. The game was a one-off cup-style competition held as part of the coronation of Spanish King Alfonso XIII.

As if not stressed upon enough, the El Clasico meaning has a lot of intensity because of the political and cultural affairs of Spain in the mid 20th century which is when the derby truly established itself with the emotion befitting of being one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all-time.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Matchday 26 Preview: All Eyes On El Clasico With LaLiga Supremacy Up For Grabs

The El Clasico meaning is known to many fans but the history of El Clasico and the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry isn't as well versed. One of the plus sides of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry is that it's arguably the most-watched and talked-about fixture in the world of football.

Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

The history of El Clasico attracted the big names most recently had two of the most iconic footballers of this generation in the form of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battling for supremacy. Lionel Messi will continue to take the field for Barcelona on Sunday as captain. With 26 goals against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi is the top scorer in the history of El Clasico. But due to El Clasico meaning plentiful to the Argentine forward, he will only want to add to that impeccable tally.