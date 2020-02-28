LaLiga Matchday 26 Preview: All Eyes On El Clasico With LaLiga Supremacy Up For Grabs

LaLiga Matchday 26 represents a pivotal weekend in deciding where the Spanish first division trophy ends up, with Real Madrid taking on Barcelona in the El Clasico. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid who entered the top three last weekend take on bottom side Espanyol while Sevilla host Osasuna as the battle for the European slots intensifies. Here, let's take a look at what to expect from the LaLiga fixtures on Matchday 26 and how things stack up and the top and bottom of the LaLiga standings.

LaLiga fixtures: LaLiga standings ahead of Matchday 26

LaLiga fixtures: All eyes on El Clasico as Real Madrid, Barcelona look for the top spot

Real Madrid’s loss to Levante last weekend meant that a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona climbed to the top of the LaLiga standings. Santiago Bernabeu has proven to be Barcelona’s hunting ground in recent seasons and Quique Setien will hope that his side can get hold of all three points in the El Clasico to move five clear of Real Madrid at the table. Real Madrid on the other hand, will look to get their campaign back on track after a surprising loss to Levante and a home defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League. The El Clasico presents manager Zinedine Zidane an opportunity to restore some lost pride in recent weeks, as a win would take them to the top of the LaLiga standings.

LaLiga fixtures: Atletico, Getafe, Sevilla scuffle for Champions League places

Getafe’s humiliating 3-0 loss to Sevilla at home meant that they dropped down to fifth in the LaLiga standings, while Sevilla moved up to fourth to ignite their hopes for Champions League qualification. Getafe however, will look to bounce back from their humbling defeat when they travel to Mallorca, while Sevilla will look to add three more points to their tally when they host Osasuna. Atletico Madrid who moved into third after Matchday 25, face bottom side Espanyol and anything less than three points could spell disaster for Diego Simeone’s men. Real Sociedad host Real Valladolid, while Villareal face a daunting trip to Athletic Bilbao.

LaLiga fixtures: Leganes, Mallorca battle for survival

Celta Vigo’s win last weekend against fellow strugglers Leganes lifted them out of the drop zone and they are now two points clear of 18th placed Mallorca in the LaLiga standings. Vigo travel to mid-table side Granada, while Mallorca face high-flying Getafe. Leganes, who are five points from safety, host Alaves and will hope to snatch as many points as they can as they mount a serious challenge for survival.

LaLiga fixtures: Where to watch LaLiga live?