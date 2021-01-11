 ELC Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

Relegation-threatened Elche will take on hosts Getafe in their postponed LaLiga Matchday18 fixture on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on 11th January with kick-off at 11:30 PM. Let's have a look at match details like ELC VS GEF Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among others.

The LaLiga game was supposed to be played on Sunday afternoon. However, the match was postponed due to poor weather conditions in Spain as the country was hit by a snowstorm. Elche will be hoping to snub their poor streak in LaLiga as they have not won any of their last 10 LaLiga games. Jorge Almiron's men will be seeing the game as an opportunity to leapfrog out of the relegation zone and move above their opponents who hold a one-point advantage before the start of this encounter. Elche will start the match with a little more confidence after they advanced into the next round of the Copa Del Rey, beating La Nucia by a 1-0 margin.

Getafe on the other hand are dangerously close to the relegation zone and a win tonight for their opponents will see them drop down into the danger area. With just 17 points from 16 league games, José Bordalás men have been very poor in the league, managing only four wins. They have also suffered from five draws and seven losses in LaLiga. After being knocked out of Copa del Rey last week by Cordoba, Getafe will now look to divert all their attention towards the domestic league.

ELC VS GEF Playing 11

Elche - Badia, Josema, Verdu, Mino, Barragan, Marcone, Rogoni, Rodguez, Guti, Chaves, Boye

Getafe - Yanez, Cabaco, Suarez, Olivera, Djene, Arambarri, Rodriguez, Nyom, Cucurella, Maksimovic, Mata

ELC VS GEF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - E. Badia

Defenders - G. Verdu, M. Olivera, A. Barragan, D. Djene

Midfielders - M. Arambarri, A. Nyom, M. Cucurella

Strikers - A. Rodriguez, E. Rogoni, L. Boye

ELC VS GEF Dream11 Team Top picks

Captain - L. Boye or A. Rodriguez

Vice-Captain - E. Rogoni or M. Cucurella

ELC VS GEF Match Prediction

Getafe have been one of the least goal-scoring teams in the ongoing LaLiga season as they have found the back of the net just 12 times. Elche too are not any better than their opponents and have scored only one more goal when compared to Getafe. Both the teams have a similar record in terms of defending, too. The hosts have conceded only one more goal than the visitors in LaLiga. We predict a low scoring game with both the teams likely to play out a draw.

Prediction: Elche 0-0 Getafe

Note: The above ELC VS GEF Dream11 prediction, ELC VS GEF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. ELC VS GEF Dream11 team and ELC VS GEF Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result