Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Josef Bican’s Record Of Most Official Goals In Football History

On Sunday, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo drew level with Josef Bican as the joint-highest goalscorer for club and country in the history of the game. The Portuguese winger scored Juventus' third goal in their 3-1 win over Sassuolo, taking his tally to 759 goals. Ronaldo is now on the brink of arguably his proudest achievement to date as the 35-year-old needs only one more goal to become the highest ever goalscorer in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Sassuolo seals win for Juventus

Juventus extended their winning streak in Serie A to three games following a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday. Danilo opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in the 50th minute after Sassuolo were reduced to ten men just before the interval, but the visitors drew level eight minutes later. Aaron Ramsey restored the lead for the hosts in the 82nd minute before Cristiano Ronaldo settled the game in injury time. It was Ronaldo's 22nd goal for Juventus in all competitions this season as Juventus moved back to fourth place on the Serie A table.

As Ronaldo sealed a victory for the Old Lady on Sunday, the Portuguese star netted his 759th goal for both club and country - a record now only matched by Bican, the Austrian-Czech striker who played between 1931 and 1955. The two-time Serie A champion edged past Brazilian legend Pele's record of 757 official goals last week after netting a brace against Udinese.

Most official goals scored for club and country in football history:



◉ Josef Bican (759)

◉ Cristiano Ronaldo (759)

◎ Pelé (757)



Cristiano Ronaldo is now level with Josef Bican. pic.twitter.com/LipSM82i4Y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021

Josef Bican goals record: Comparison between Ronaldo and Messi goals

Ronaldo reached his tally of 759 official goals in 1037 matches. Bican, by comparison, scored 759 official goals in a mind-blowing 495 games. Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi is in fourth place on the list with 746 goals for Barcelona and Argentina. Another Brazil great, Romario is in fifth place with 734 official goals to his name.

Of course, there is still plenty of doubt and controversy with Pele's goalscoring record as FC Santos claim that the three-time World Cup winner scored 1091 goals for the Brazilian outfit. However, Ronaldo is now only one goal away from becoming football’s official outright highest ever goalscorer, Ronaldo will be determined to break Bican’s record when Juventus square off against Genoa in the Coppa Italia later this week.

