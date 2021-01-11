Atletico Madrid Sign Loan Deal For Lyon’s Moussa Dembele With €33M Option To Buy Forward

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed to sign Lyon forward Moussa Dembele on a loan deal in the January transfer window. It is believed that Dembele will join the Spanish giants by next week and Atleti will also have a €33 million (£30m) option to buy the player included in the final deal. The Rojiblancos are currently at the summit of the LaLiga table and have reacted swiftly in order to replace Diego Costa, whose contract was terminated by the club just before the New Year.

Moussa Dembele transfer news: Lyon star set to join Atletico Madrid?

According to reports from Deportes Cuatro, Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Lyon marksman Moussa Dembele to join the Spanish capital in the January transfer window. The report suggests that Lyon will send Dembele to Atletico until June, and there is an option to purchase included. It is believed that Lyon will demand around €33 million (£30m) for Dembele if Atleti decide to make his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano a permanent one.

Atlético Madrid are one step away from signing Moussa Dembele from OL as Costa replacement. Agreement set to be completed loan with buy option.



Personal terms agreed - medicals pending. After trying for Milik and Willian José, he’ll be the striker. Here we go soon. 🔴⚪️ #atleti https://t.co/4QUfKuC7lz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2021

However, the option to buy Dembele will be non-obligatory, so if the 24-year-old’s performances are deemed insufficient, Atleti could send him back when the season ends. Reports suggest that Dembele will fly to Madrid this week to finalize the deal and undergo a medical. He is currently recovering from a broken arm that is expected to keep him out until the end of January, though the injury shouldn’t hold up the deal.

Last week, Lyon chief Juninho all but confirmed a move for Moussa Dembele to Atletico. Juninho spoke to Telefoot and said that the star forward feels that he is lacking motivation at the Groupama Stadium, "Moussa thinks that this is the moment to change teams, that he has lost a bit of motivation. This was not something we foresaw, I like him a lot. I think that Moussa has found an agreement with Atletico.”

🔴 #NIGHTCLUB [MERCATO]



🎙️ "Moussa est venu me voir, il pense que c'est le moment de changer d'équipe"



🙄 #Juninho confirme l'intérêt de l'Atlético pour Moussa #Dembélé qui n'a plus la "motivation" du côté de l'@OL



✅ Et confirme la piste @slimaniislam mais pas que.... pic.twitter.com/BnXORyOjEE — TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT (@telefoot_chaine) January 9, 2021

Lyon snapped up Dembele from Celtic for around €22 million (£20 million) in the summer of 2018. He has scored 45 goals in 108 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit during that period. However, Dembele has managed only six starts in the league this campaign, scoring two goals. Atletico planned to move for Dembele as a replacement for Diego Costa, whose contract was terminated for personal reasons in December 2020.

Image Credits - Lyon Instagram