Emi Martinez Wants Lionel Messi To Join Aston Villa, Proposes Lucrative Deal

Emi Martinez has been in the headlines again after claiming that he will try to persuade his Argentina teammate, Lionel Messi to join the Premier League club, Aston Villa. The goalkeeper has also said that he is even considering reducing his salary for that transfer to come true. According to the reports, Lionel Messi is set to end his terms with Paris Saint Germain at the end of the season There are very few possibilities of him playing in England given his age and salary expectations.

The PSG and Aston Villa stars were the crucial players of the Argentina squad that won the FIFA World Cup 2022 last winter. Martinez has made a playful attempt to get Messi's attention.

Read More: From 10 Points Clear To 7 Behind: Matches That Defined Arsenal's Dramatic Fall From Top

What did Emi Martinez say about the PSG star?

Martinez quoted: "I would bring him to Aston Villa, I would tempt him with a mate (a South American drink), I'd make roasts for him every weekend, I'd ask people to make little flags for him and he has a good time. I will reduce my salary for Messi if necessary."

But the Paris Saint Germain forward has a huge offer to his name from Saudi Arabia also Barcelona may attempt to bring him back after losing the 35-year-old to the French team two years ago. Messi has produced amazing performances on an individual level, but he has not been able to help PSG win the Champions League as much as its Qatari owners want.

Interestingly Aston Villa hasn't qualified for the Champions League either. Much to their fortunes Aston Villa can still secure a place in the Europa League next season if they beat Brighton on Sunday.

He added: "It has happened to me to lose a game, get home and not talk to anyone. It's hard to find that balance, Luckily, I have my wife and my children who help me calm down in those moments of anguish.I have cried for losing a game, I have laughed too much for winning a game. Accepting defeat is not in my blood."

READ MORE: Man City Wins English Premier League After Arsenal Loses At Nottingham Fores

Martiez also quoted that he struggles to process defeats. He says that he goes numb and dosen't talk to anyone after losing a match but never stops laughing after winning the match. He thanks his wife and children who help him to cope up with hard times.