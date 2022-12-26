Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has got a new tattoo on his left leg, exactly on the same spot from where he stopped a last-minute effort from France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Martinez pulled off an impressive save in the 123rd minute to deny France the match-winning goal and force a penalty shootout. The 30-year-old had prevented France forward Kolo Muani from netting the goal.

Martinez on Monday took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his new tattoo. "May passion lead you to glory," the tattoo read. Argentine artist Juan Pablo Skunca made the tattoo on Martinez's leg. It features a World Cup trophy along with three stars on top to mark Argentina's three title wins (1978, 1986, and 2022).

Emiliano Martinez at World Cup

Martinez has remained in the headlines for pulling off several insulting shots at the star French striker Kylian Mbappe during Argentina’s World Cup win celebrations. While he was first seen taunting Mbappe during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations, the 30-year-old was seen holding a toy baby with the Frenchman’s face plastered on it during the team’s victory parade in Buenos Aires. It is pertinent to note that Mbappe played a crucial role for France at the World Cup, including in the final, where he scored a hat-trick.

Martinez, on the other hand, also played an important role for Argentina. Martinez's performance in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands helped Argentina qualify for the next stage. He again pulled off a brilliant performance in the final, where he not only prevented the last-minute attempt from Muani but also made World Cup-winning saves during the penalty shootouts, which Argentina won 4-2 to win the title in Qatar.

Image: AP