France FA Complains About Argentina Keeper Martinez's Mbappe Taunts After World Cup Win

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been subject to a probe after the France Football Federation lodged a complaint against the goalkeeper for his taunts at Kylian Mbappe. Martinez has remained in the headlines for pulling off several insulting shots at the star French striker during Argentina’s World Cup win celebrations. While he was first seen taunting Mbappe during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations, the 30-year-old was seen holding a toy baby with the Frenchman’s face plastered on it during the team’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the France FA president Noel Le Graet has reportedly written to his Argentine counterpart Claudio Tapia in concern with the shots fired by Martinez. The president informed that he has filed an official complaint with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). Here’s what the France FA president feels about the entire Martinez-Mbappe fiasco.

"This is going too far": France FA president

As quoted by Ouest-France, Le Graet said, “I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand. This is going too far. Mbappe’s behaviour has been exemplary.” During Argentina’s dressing room celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, Martinez mocked the star forward by calling for a minute of silence for Mbappe.

It is pertinent to mention that Mbappe was the key for France during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina. He single-handedly took France on the verge of a successful World Cup title defense by registering an ecstatic hattrick in the final. The 24-year-old became the first man to score a hat trick during a World Cup final for the first time in 56 years.

Kylian Mbappe's comments about football in South America

Meanwhile, prior to the World Cup Mbappe had sparked off a major controversy with his comments about the sport in Europe and South America. As quoted by TNTSPORTSBR, Mbappe said, “The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won.”