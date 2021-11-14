'Emotional' Cristiano Ronaldo Pumped Up To Secure Portugal's World Cup 2022 Spot

Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has come forward with a heartwarming message for his national team ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers fixture against Serbia on Sunday.

The qualifier is an important match for Portugal and a win here will help the former European champions in securing a FIFA World Cup 2022 berth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's motivational message ahead of Portugal vs Serbia clash

Ahead of the vital Portugal vs Serbia World Cup qualifiers match, 'CR7' took to Twitter and made it clear that he and his team wants to make their presence felt in a World Cup once again for Portugal and the Portuguese. Furthermore, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that it is with the strength of Portugal and the Portuguese that they are going to get there. The football megastar concluded by saying the team counts on the support of the country and its people as they march towards Qatar 2022.

É por Portugal e pelos portugueses que queremos marcar, uma vez mais, presença no Campeonato do Mundo. E é com a força de Portugal e dos portugueses que vamos lá chegar! Contamos com o vosso apoio! Rumo ao Catar 2022! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dQ0emTNpql — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 13, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo could not make an impact during the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. With both teams going neck-to-neck in what was an evenly matched contest, Ronaldo tried his level best to find the back of the net, but, all his attempts went in vain as they were brilliantly blocked by Irish captain Seamus Coleman. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Here's how Portugal can secure a FIFA World Cup 2022 berth

The Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifiers ended in a stalemate, but, that is good enough to bring the 2016 Euro Cup winners closer to an automatic World Cup qualification. After the stalemate against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. need one more point in their final game to Group A rivals in order to cement their position at next year's quadrennial event in Qatar. They would be hosting Serbia at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz on Sunday.

Portugal could have found itself in a precarious situation had it lost its previous fixture against the Republic of Ireland a couple of months ago. However, 'CR7' had scored a match-winning brace in the dying minutes of the contest to help his team win with a 2-1 scoreline.

The draw against Ireland has earned Portugal a precious point, and now, if they finish with a superior goal difference against the Serbians this weekend, then it would do a world of good for their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification hopes.