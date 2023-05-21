Robert Lewandowski Makes Big Lionel Messi Claim: 'I Would Like To Play With Him'

Lionel Messi’s potential arrival at FC Barcelona intensified as the Paris Saint Germain forward was expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The Argentine footballer’s future has been the most talked about subjects, as he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia while a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) has also been mooted. The picture will be more clear once the season concludes.

Barcelona pipped Real Madrid to the La Liga title as they have dominated the domestic competition throughout the season. Summer arrival Robert Lewandowski played a pivotal role as without his goals, it would have been an impractical task for the Catalans to get their hand on the trophy.

Robert Lewandowski makes a massive Lionel Messi claim

They crashed out of the Champions League and also lost to Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs. It could have emerged another disappointing season but Xavi was able to instill a sense of composure and confidence into the Barcelona squad and they are now reaping the dividends.

Lewandowski might get the chance to share the dressing room with Messi should the 35-year-old decide to reunite at Camp Nou and the former Bayern Munich striker echoed his desire to combine with the player in Barcelona. In an interview with Tomasz Wlodarczyk, he opened up.

"I would like to play with him here.

"He has changed his style in recent years. It's easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does."

"Leo's style of play has evolved in recent years.

"He thinks differently, positions himself differently on the field, plays the ball differently. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use him."

Earlier, Messi's entourage had released a statement claiming there has not been any sort of agreement with any club. "there is absolutely nothing with any club for next year.

"The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG. Once the season is over, it will be time to analyze and see what there is, and then make a decision.

"There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but there is only one truth and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there won't be until the end of the season."