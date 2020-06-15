Gareth Southgate Claims It Was His Duty To Take £1m Pay Cut Due To Coronavirus Crisis

England national football team manager Gareth Southgate recently agreed to a £1 million ($1.2 million) pay cut amid the coronavirus UK crisis, inviting appreciation from all quarters. The manager has now asserted that it was his 'duty' to agree to the pay cut, citing the financial blow dealt to the organisation due to the coronavirus UK pandemic.

Coronavirus UK: Gareth Southgate pay cut estimated at £1 million

It was recently reported that England national football team manager Gareth Southgate agreed to a 30 percent pay cut on the request of the FA. Southgate draws the highest salary in the FA and reportedly earns £3 million ($3.6 million) a year as part of his contract as the boss of the England national football team. However, Southgate is not the only person to undertake the pay cut. Several people holding higher posts in the FA voluntarily accepted a pay cut to help the organisation during the coronavirus UK crisis.

Coronavirus UK: Gareth Southgate pay cut an attempt to help the FA

Since accepting the pay cut, Gareth Southgate spoke for the first time to the media. The England national football team manager reportedly asserted that accepting the pay cut was a way of showcasing his leadership skills. He claimed that there are several people in the FA who work brilliantly, but are not privileged enough to draw a hefty paycheque as he is, as the England national football team manager.

Gareth Southgate stated that he understood it as his duty to play an important leadership role by accepting a pay cut. He also asserted that he didn't want the pay cut issue to come to light, however, such things never stay hidden for a long time. The England national football team manager cited the fact that he wasn't coaching the team at the moment as the main reason to accept the pay cut.

FA likely to suffer £100-150 million in losses

Being the highest-earning person in the FA played an important role in agreeing to a pay cut, said Gareth Southgate. The England national football team manager claimed that it wouldn't be right to stay quiet while other people in the organisation might be furloughed due to the financial difficulties faced by the FA due to the coronavirus UK pandemic. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has reportedly stated that the organisation's financial losses are estimated at £100-150 million ($125-188 million).

Image Courtesy: AP