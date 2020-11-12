England Vs Ireland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendly Preview​​​​​

Gareth Southgate's England will host the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly on Thursday, November 12 at Wembley. The game between England and Ireland is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Friday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the England vs Ireland team news, England vs Ireland live stream details and our England vs Ireland prediction ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Injury News: Joe Gomez Becomes THIRTEENTH Absentee For Reds This Season

England vs Ireland prediction and match preview

Gareth Southgate's England will be hoping to get back to winning ways ahead of their crunch UEFA Nations League group stage games against Belgium and Iceland. The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat against Denmark on matchday 4 of the Nations League and currently sit in third place in the group. A warm-up game against an out-of-sorts Ireland is exactly what the doctor ordered for England ahead of their final two Nations League group stage games.

ALSO READ: Nathan Ake Injury Update: Man City Star Suffers injury On International Duty, Fans Furious

Ireland, on the other hand, will be hoping to pull off a shock result against England at Wembley. Stephen Kenny's side have been awful in the Nations League, drawing two and losing two of their four games in the competition. Ireland currently sit in third place in their group and suffered a 1-0 defeat against Finland on matchday 4.

ALSO READ: Richarlison For Ballon D'Or? Everton Winger Reveals Carlo Ancelotti's Huge Claim

Following their friendly against England, Ireland will face Wales and Bulgaria in the Nations League. Based on the recent form of both teams, our England vs Ireland prediction is a 3-0 win for England.

ALSO READ: Christian Pulisic Injury Update: USMNT Star Returns To Cobham As Injury Troubles Continue

England vs Ireland team news, injuries and suspensions

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad after sustaining a calf injury in the game against Man City on Sunday. James Ward-Prowse was also withdrawn from the national team squad due to injury and replaced by Jude Bellingham. Joe Gomez suffered a serious knee injury in training and is unavailable for the game against Ireland.

Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish will be pushing for starts against Ireland and hoping to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of England's last two Nations League group stage games.

For Ireland, Enda Stevens and Aaron Connolly have been forced to withdraw from the national team squad due to injury. Callum Robinson also tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game against England.

England vs Ireland live stream: How to watch England vs Ireland live in India?

In India, the game between England vs Ireland will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can still keep updated with the live scores of the game on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - England Football Team, FA Ireland Instagram