Christian Pulisic Injury Update: USMNT Star Returns To Cobham As Injury Troubles Continue

Christian Pulisic has returned to Chelsea from the United States Men's National Team camp to continue his rehabilitation on an injury. The 22-year-old has battled a host of injury problems since joining the Blues last season and his latest spell on the sidelines will be a fresh blow to Frank Lampard's side. Pulisic will miss USMNT's games against Wales and Panama on Thursday and Monday respectively.

Christian Pulisic injury update: Christian Pulisic hamstring struggles continue, returns to England

Christian Pulisic injured his hamstring during training ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley on October 31. While Frank Lampard suggested that it was 'a small sensation' in his hamstring, the 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues since then.

Pulisic was named in the USMNT squad for the friendlies against Panama and Wales, but head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed that the dynamic winger will play no part in the upcoming friendlies and will return to Cobham, Chelsea's training facility, instead.

NEWS: Gregg Berhalter announces that @cpulisic_10 will return to @ChelseaFC to continue working through his injury rehab.



It was great having you in with us this week, Christian!



❤️🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pvEaUhZAzU — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 11, 2020

Christian Pulisic is a big part of the USMNT squad and is amongst the youngsters who form the core of Berhalter's squad including the likes of Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams, Juventus' Weston McKennie and Barcelona's Sergino Dest. The Chelsea star's absence is the second high-profile one from the squad after Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent missed out since COVID-19 travel protocols made him unavailable to travel for the games.

Pulisic had made his USMNT debut as a 17-year-old in 2016 and has represented his country on 34 occasions, scoring 14 goals.

Will Christian Pulisic return for Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Christian Pulisic has missed the last three games for Chelsea and could return to the line-up against Newcastle United. Frank Lampard had revealed that the 22-year-old was yet to recover from his hamstring trouble last week and was at a low level in midweek and wasn't comfortable.

The USMNT star had suffered an injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and had only returned in early October, before another knock later that month. The Blues have made a decent start in the Premier League despite Pulisic's prolonged absence and it remains to be seen how the 22-year-old links up with the newly signed attacking trio of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

(Image Courtesy: Christian Pulisic Instagram)