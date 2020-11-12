Richarlison For Ballon D'Or? Everton Winger Reveals Carlo Ancelotti's Huge Claim

Richarlison is currently on international duty for Brazil and has been in a rich vein of form. The Everton attacker is currently enjoying his football under Carlo Ancelotti. Since joining the Toffees from Watford, Richarlison has established himself as a vital cog in the side. The Brazilian is a crucial figure in their attack alongside England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Ancelotti has now gone on to underline his winger's quality with a surprise claim.

Richarlison has started off the 20-21 campaign well with 4 goals and 3 assists in 8 games. This takes his total up to an impressive 33 goals in 86 games for the Toffees. However, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Richarlison is yet to fulfil his potential.

Ancelotti believes that the 23-year-old attacker can achieve greater things in his football career and maybe even become one of the best players in the world. Speaking with the media during a press conference this week, Richarlison revealed the impact Carlo Ancelotti has had on his football.

Also Read Liverpool Injury News: Joe Gomez Becomes THIRTEENTH Absentee For Reds This Season

Carlo Ancelotti shows faith in Richarlison

“I ended up learning many things. Now, with Ancelotti, a guy who won everything, he's always telling me some story, correcting me, guiding me. That's what makes a player evolve. I can only grow with his arrival, and who knows, I can become a scorer and grow even more as a professional." Richarlison went on to say that Ancelotti himself told him that he's among the 10 best strikers the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli boss has ever coached.

Also Read Arsenal Accused Of Discriminating Against Ozil In Open Letter From Turkish Cypriot Leaders

Richarlison added: "It motivated me a lot, I want to improve even more. He already told me that I'll win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or], that I'll win several championships. I'll trust the man's word. Now I just need to improve, working hard in training, so I can continue to evolve."

What's next for Everton and Richarlison?

Everton started the 2020-21 campaign well but have not been able to capitalize on that start. The Toffees slipped down the Premier League table after losing their last three games. Surprisingly, all those losses came in when Richarlison was not available for selection. The Brazilian was serving a suspension after receiving a red card for a challenge on Thiago Alcantara during the Merseyside derby.

Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Target Haaland, Mbappe, Camavinga And Upamecano

In Premier League news, the Toffees presently sit 7th on the Premier League table after eight matches. Everton visit Craven Cottage next as they play Fulham after the international break. The Toffees will later host Leeds United before their travel to Turf Moor for a match against Burnley.

Their match against Sean Dyche’s team can be considered as the only easy opportunity for them to collect some points as they face top teams like Leicester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United later on.

Also Read Toni Kroos BLASTS Griezmann And Aubameyang For Their 'nonsense' Goal Celebrations

Image Credits - Richarlison Twitter