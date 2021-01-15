English Football Icon Wayne Rooney Named Manager Of Derby County On Permanent Basis

Iconic English footballer Wayne Rooney has been named permanent manager of the Derby County Football Club. Rooney has been acting as interim manager since the end of November but now, it has officially been confirmed that the former Manchester United star has been appointed as the club's manager on a permanent basis.

Derby County confirms Rooney's appointment as manager

At the same time, his current contract with Derby County is for a period of two-and-a-half years. The 35-year-old's appointment as manager was also confirmed by the Derbyshire-based football club on their official Twitter handle.

Captain. Leader. The greatest.@WayneRooney: The Manager 🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021

As per reports, the decision to appoint Rooney has been made jointly by Derby's current owner, Mel Morris, and the prospective owner Sheikh Khaled. Liam Rosenior, Shay Given, and Justin Walker will retain their positions on Rooney's coaching staff. while Steve McClaren will continue the duties of technical director and advisor to the board of directors.

Meanwhile, Rooney's first game as permanent manager will be on Saturday at home to Rotherham at Pride Park. Derby County can move out of the Championship relegation places with a win against Rotherham on Saturday. They currently occupy the 22nd spot in the EFL Championship table.

'Derby County was the place for me': Wayne Rooney

“When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through, and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive. Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me", the official website of the Derby County Football Club quoted Rooney as saying.

To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club,", the newly appointed manager added.

