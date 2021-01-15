Chelsea Stars Flaunt Stunning Motorcars While Leaving Stamford Bridge: Watch

Following their FA Cup third-round victory over Morecambe at Stamford Bridge, a number of Chelsea players were spotted leaving Stamford Bridge in their luxurious vehicles. The likes of Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Edouard Mendy, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner, César Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour were among the many to flaunt their dazzling rides while leaving the ground. A few fans were also spotted waiting outside the gates of the stadium.

Chelsea stars drive home in fancy cars after FA Cup win over Morecambe

In a recently uploaded video by ESPN FC, members of Chelsea's first-team squad were seen leaving Stamford Bridge in their sleek vehicles. The Blues crushed Morecambe 4-0 on Sunday as goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz ensured that the west London club progressed to the next round of the FA Cup. The Chelsea players put in a smooth display against the League Two side and then flaunted their luxurious vehicles after leaving the ground.

The first player to leave the ground was defender Kurt Zouma in his black Porsche Panamera which is reportedly worth around £65,000. The German duo of Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi drove out in three separate Mercedes G Wagon's while Tammy Abraham left in a modified Lamborghini Urus with a Nero Design kit. Veteran Chelsea stars Olivier Giroud and Cesar Azpilicueta rolled out in two different luxurious Mercedes cars.

Edouard Mendy appeared to stop outside the gates in his Mercedes to sign a few autographs for fans who were waiting in the cold. Chilwell, Pulisic and Havertz also flaunted their respective sports cars while leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will now face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, January 24 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 17 games. Chelsea lost to Man City in their previous league game and are still six points away from the top four. Frank Lampard's side will face local London rivals Fulham on Saturday, January 16 at Craven Cottage and will be hoping to end their three-game winless streak in the league.

