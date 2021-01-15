Who Is Trinity Rodman? Denis Rodman's Daughter Becomes Youngest To Be Drafted In NWSL

NBA legend Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman made history on Wednesday (Thursday IST) when she became the youngest to be drafted in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. The18-year-old is the Chicago Bulls legend's daughter from his third wife Michelle Moyer. Here's a look at who is Trinity Rodman and her journey to the NWSL draft 2021 history.

Also Read: James Rodriguez Left Real Madrid On A Free Transfer, Reveals Everton Sporting Director

Who is Trinity Rodman? Dennis Rodman's daughter makes NWSL history

Trinity Rodman took a shot at a professional career after listing herself in the NWSL draft 2021. The 18-year-old was due to play as a forward for Washington State University, but her freshman collegiate season last fall was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbed as one of the rising stars on the U.S. Soccer youth national teams, Trinity was selected at second overall, with Washington Spirit drafting her in. The 18-year-old thus became the youngest to be drafted in the NWSL draft and revealed that it was her dream to play in the league since she was 4.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Explains How Jose Mourinho Helped Man United Increase Their Penalty Count

Rodman was a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year, and excelled for the U.S. U20 national team, scoring eight goals and adding six assists at the 2020 CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship last March. She said it was a big deal to be in the draft itself, and to be the second overall pick considering her age and situation was totally 'out of this world' and she couldn't really ask for more. The 18-year-old further said that while she got her father's genes, she wants to make it big on her own accord, and is excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman's daughter.

Also Read: Arsenal Stars walk Out To WWE Icon Kurt Angle’s Theme song for Second Half Vs Palace

"Obviously [my dad] was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him but I'm just excited to be known as Trinity Rodman, not Dennis Rodman's daughter"



YOU HEARD TRINITY pic.twitter.com/HPpc464i50 — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) January 14, 2021

Dennis Rodman was a legend in his own right, having won a host of accolades during his trophy-laden NBA career. The Bulls legend is a five-time NBA champion, winning the three-peat with Michael Jordan in the 90s, and was a seven-time rebounding champion from 1992 to 1998. After his stellar Bulls stint, Rodman played for the Mavericks and the Lakers, before short stints in minor leagues and in Mexico. Rodman married Trinity's mother in 2003, four years after they officially met. However, the marriage was always a tricky affair, with Michelle filing for divorce in 2004. The couple spent years trying to reconcile and eventually parted ways in 2012. Along with Trinity, Rodman also has a son DJ Rodman from his marriage with Michelle. DJ Rodman is currently a sophomore on Washington State’s men’s basketball team.

Also Read: Sergio Aguero Hopes To Meet Man City Super Fan From India And His Son 'Aguero'

(Image Courtesy: Trinity Rodman Instagram)