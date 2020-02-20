The Debate
Arsenal's 'invincibles' Had More CLASS Than The Current Liverpool Side: Jens Lehmann

Football News

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has claimed that Arsene Wenger's Arsenal 'invincibles' would defeat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side if the two sides played

Arsenal

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has claimed that  Arsenal invincibles would easily defeat the present Liverpool team. Lehmann was an important member of the Arsenal invincibles that won the Premier League 2003-04 title, going unbeaten throughout the season.

Also Read | Manchester City, Arsenal lead Premier League in tactical fouls despite Guardiola's claims

Arsenal invincibles would defeat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann claimed that Arsene Wenger’s invincibles would have defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side if the two teams faced off during the same era. He however also asserted that it would not be easy but they would definitely cruise past the defending European champions. Lehmann played every game for Arsenal during their unbeaten campaign and was one of the important players to win the Premier League in his debut season. 

Also Read | Premier League review: Man United, Spurs get closer to Top 4; Arsenal win with Mikel Magic

Arsenal invincibles won a special Gold Premier League trophy

Arsenal are the only Premier League side to go unbeaten in the competition. They were awarded a special gold Premier League trophy for their extraordinary achievement under Arsene Wenger. During their 'invincible' campaign, the Gunners won a total of 26 games in the Premier League, while drawing 12 games that season. Arsenal won the league bagging 90 points that season, while Chelsea were placed second with 79 points to their credit. 

Also Read | Atlético Madrid edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League

Liverpool's Premier League record has been impressive

Liverpool are yet to be defeated in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 25 games while drawing just once and are on course to win the league. The Reds have a 22-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City. This would be Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition.

Also Read | Divock Origi reveals failed text message to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's 2018 UCL loss

