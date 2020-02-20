Arsenal's 'invincibles' Had More CLASS Than The Current Liverpool Side: Jens Lehmann

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has claimed that Arsenal invincibles would easily defeat the present Liverpool team. Lehmann was an important member of the Arsenal invincibles that won the Premier League 2003-04 title, going unbeaten throughout the season.

Arsenal invincibles would defeat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: Jens Lehmann

🗣 Jens Lehmann: “I think our Arsenal team would have beaten this Liverpool team.



"Not easily, but we would have won because we had more individual class than what Liverpool have."



Is he right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zYQ43A8de5 — Goal (@goal) February 19, 2020

Jens Lehmann claimed that Arsene Wenger’s invincibles would have defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side if the two teams faced off during the same era. He however also asserted that it would not be easy but they would definitely cruise past the defending European champions. Lehmann played every game for Arsenal during their unbeaten campaign and was one of the important players to win the Premier League in his debut season.

this liverpool side is the most overrated squad in football history. — tycoone. (@Moh_Bichi) February 19, 2020

I'm a Liverpool fan and he's right on individual class. As per beating? Liverpool would beat them 4-1 with ease. — Ochubili Chijioke 🤓⚽🌯🥘🍜🐜🐈👓🔴 (@Bruce_Wayne_05) February 19, 2020

Arsenal invincibles won a special Gold Premier League trophy

Arsenal are the only Premier League side to go unbeaten in the competition. They were awarded a special gold Premier League trophy for their extraordinary achievement under Arsene Wenger. During their 'invincible' campaign, the Gunners won a total of 26 games in the Premier League, while drawing 12 games that season. Arsenal won the league bagging 90 points that season, while Chelsea were placed second with 79 points to their credit.

Liverpool's Premier League record has been impressive

Liverpool are yet to be defeated in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 25 games while drawing just once and are on course to win the league. The Reds have a 22-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City. This would be Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition.

