Divock Origi Reveals Failed Text Message To Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool's 2018 UCL Loss

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has revealed that he had sent a text message to manager Jurgen Klopp after their defeat in the Champions League final 2018. The Reds were defeated by Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the European competition, first such final for Klopp.

Divock Origi was, however, not a part of the Liverpool squad that season. He was on a season-long loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. While speaking to LFC TV, Origi revealed that he texted the manager after their defeat in the final. He did not text much, but rather used a bicep emoji to say ‘keep strong and keep going.’

However, Divock Origi clarified that the text could not be delivered due to some issues, also asserting that he wasn’t sure if Klopp knew about it. However, after the failure that season, Liverpool went on to win the Champions League the very next season.

Liverpool UCL final: Divock Origi scores against Tottenham

Divock Origi played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s triumph in the European competition last season. He scored twice at Anfield to overturn a three-goal, first-leg deficit in the semi-final against Barcelona. He also scored Liverpool’s second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

Divock Origi was linked with a move away from Anfield in 2018. However, he went on to stay at the club and also won the much-prized competition. He claims that he had a ‘gut feeling’ which compelled him to continue with the club.

Atletico Madrid defeat Liverpool

Liverpool are aiming for consecutive Champions League title wins. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a massive blow as they were defeated by Atletico Madrid 0-1 in the Round of 16 of the competition on Tuesday. The second leg of the competition will be played at Anfield on March 11 (March 12 according to IST).

