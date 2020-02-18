Premier League Review: Man United, Spurs Get Closer To Top 4; Arsenal Win With Mikel Magic

The Premier League Matchday 26 was played over two weeks due to the first-ever winter break. However, the break made no difference to the frenetic action on the field, last-minute goals, VAR controversy as the Premier League nears the end of the season with places for Europe and Premier League safety up for grabs. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool continued their unbeaten run; Manchester United defeated Chelsea to intensify the battle for Champions League spots, while Bournemouth’s defeat to Sheffield United has further put them in a threat of relegation. Here is a round-up of Premier League highlights for Matchday 26

Also Read: Chelsea Vs Man United: Red Devils Set Unique Record After Season Double Against The Blues

Premier League standings after Chelsea vs Manchester United clash

Man Utd move to within 3⃣ points of Chelsea#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/5SgZG2OMDW — Premier League (@premierleague) February 17, 2020

Premier League highlights: Liverpool defeat Norwich, extend unbeaten run

Liverpool look unbeatable at the moment and they remain on course for their first Premier League title, which might be a golden one, considering their fantastic run of performances in the tournament. Bottom side Norwich, who had pulled off an upset against Manchester City earlier in the season, were in the game for most parts in the clash at Carrow Road, but a Sadio Mane goal put all those hopes down as Jurgen Klopp's men ended with a 1-0 win. Liverpool and Norwich look certain to remain where they are the moment in the Premier League standings at the end of the season.

Premier League highlights: Chelsea vs Manchester United ends in Solskjaer's favour, Top 4 battle intensifies after Tottenham's last-minute winner

Manchester United controversially defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a game which saw VAR making more headlines than Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial. Maguire was surprisingly not sent off for a challenge on Michy Batshuayi, while Kurt Zouma’s goal was disallowed after a foul in the box. United’s victory means that they climb to 7th in the Premier League standings and are three points off Chelsea, who are at 4th with 41 points.

Tottenham had Son Heung-Min to thank on their trip to Villa Park as the forward scored a crucial winner deep into stoppage time after Toby Alderweireld added to the scoresheet of both the teams. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham now are fifth in the Premier League standings, one point ahead of 6th placed Sheffield United, who recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview

Premier League highlights: Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0, Tottenham vs Aston Villa ends in a thriller

Premier League highlights: Arsenal, Everton record impressive victories, Manchester City vs West Ham postponed

Arsenal recorded a massive 4-0 victory over Newcastle and Everton also defeated Crystal Palace at home to seal a place in the top half of the table. Wolves played out a draw against Leicester, pegging both teams further behind in their race for a Top 4 finish and Premier League second place. Burnley recorded a surprising 2-1 victory at Saint Mary's over Southampton and both clubs look primed for a Premier League spot next season as well. Manchester City and West Ham’s clash at the Etihad Stadium was postponed due to a storm and is rescheduled for Wednesday evening (Thursday morning IST).

Also Read: Arsene Wenger Supports UEFA Ban On Man City But Calls For Changes To Existing Rules

Premier League highlights: Arsenal hammer Newcastle, Everton record a comfortable win

Premier League highlights: Relegation battle intensifies as Brighton vs Watford ends in a stalemate

Brighton and Hove Albion would be disappointed not to bag all three points against relegation-threatened Watford, who continue their resilient fight for survival under new boss Nigel Pearson. Defeats for Aston Villa, Norwich City and Bournemouth make their Premier League survival more difficult, but with Brighton and Watford both dropping points and West Ham facing Manchester City, the teams look primed for a fierce relegation battle. Brighton, at 15th in the Premier League standings, are only three points off 18th placed West Ham and it would be interesting to see how this race pans after the title race is all but done now.

Also Read: Roy Keane Unimpressed With Arsenal's 'ridiculous' Victory Celebration Against Newcastle