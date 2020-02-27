Bukayo Saka Writes His Name In Arsenal's History With 10 Assists; Equals Fabregas' Record

Bukayo Saka becomes the first teenager to register double figures in assists for Arsenal ever since Cesc Fabregas. An academy graduate, Bukayo Saka reached the landmark after a sublime assist for Arsenal clubmate Eddie Nketiah against Everton on Sunday. At the tender age of 18, Saka looks set to have a stellar career for the future and will be looking to add to his tally when Olympiakos visit the Emirates on Thursday night.

Is Bukayo Saka the new Cesc Fabregas?

Cesc Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal joining the Premier League side at 16 years of age from Barcelona's academy, La Masia. Along with his spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, Cesc Fabregas is still in second place on the all-time Premier League assist list on 111 just behind Ryan Giggs. Having left Arsenal back in 2011, Cesc Fabregas recorded 72 assists during his time with the North London side.

Saka matches record 🔥

Guendouzi disciplined 👀

Ceballos praise 🙌



The Arsenal morning headlineshttps://t.co/PW7eLppTDN — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) February 24, 2020

However, Arsenal might have found their new assist king in the form of Bukayo Saka almost a decade after Fabregas left Arsenal in 2011. Bukayo Saka became the first player since Fabregas to register 10 assists across all competitions, a feat the Spaniard achieved in the 2006/07 season.

Bukayo Saka record

Excluding the qualifiers, Bukayo Saka recorded 5 assists for Arsenal in the Europa League. Another fascinating Bukayo Saka record is that he became the first Englishman to set up five goals in European competition since it was rebranded in 2009/10. Due to this impressive Bukayo Saka record, Mikel Arteta could have a tough time leaving the youngster, who is impressing with almost every opportunity.

Saka Arsenal future go hand-in-hand

Gabriel Martinelli so far this season:

-10 goals.

-5 assists.

-Scored on his UEL debut. League cup, full PL debut

-Arsenal Player of the Month X2.



Bukayo Saka this season:

-3 goals

-10 assists(!)

-playing out of the position



18-year old. 6m pounds combined. Future is great! pic.twitter.com/XYgrf9QbRK — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) February 27, 2020

It's been 456 days since Saka made his debut for Arsenal and similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka is thriving in a defensive role despite being a midfielder by trade. Saka's Arsenal future appears to be on the right path for Mikel Arteta as he set up a crucial away goal at the against Olympiacos. Saka could play a key role for Mikel Arteta in the Europa League as he looks to win his first title as Arsenal manager.

