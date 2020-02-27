MUN Vs BRU Dream11 Europa League Prediction, Preview, Top Picks And Team News

Manchester United will host Club Brugge for the reverse fixture of their Europa League Round of 32 clash. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side visit to Belgium ended in a 1-1 draw. Manchester United have an away goal advantage and they will try to capitalize on that. However, Club Brugge have enough calibre to cause an upset. The Philippe Clement-led side are on the pole position in Belgium's top-tier league and have lost just once in 27 games played. Club Brugge have allowed only 12 goals in the season so far and have an impressive goal difference of 42.

MUN vs BRU is scheduled on February 27, 2020 (February 28, 1:30 AM IST) at the Old Trafford stadium. Read more for MUN vs BRU Dream11 prediction and MUN vs BRU Dream11 top picks.

MUN vs BRU Dream11 Predictions

MUN vs BRU Dream11: Preview

Club Brugge faced a defeat during their last visit to the Old Trafford stadium. Manchester United hosted the Belgian side in 2015 in a Champions League qualifier encounter and won the match 3-1. Interestingly, Club Brugge have never won an away game in England. Manchester United have a solid home record in UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils have not lost in their last 12 Europa League games (W10 D2).

MUN vs BRU Dream11 Top Picks

Anthony Martial Harry Maguire Emmanuel Dennis

MUN vs BRU Dream11 team (Full Squads)

MUN vs BRU Dream11 team: Manchester United Full Squad

MUN vs BRU Dream11 team: Club Brugge Full Squad

