Manchester United Target Josh King Opens Up On Failed 'dream' Return To Old Trafford

Football News

Bournemouth striker Josh King opened up on his failed move to Manchester United. He was naturally disappointed after the move collapsed in January.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King throughout the January transfer window. While it was reported that the Cherries accepted United's bid for Josh King, the move eventually failed to materialise. The Red Devils instead brought in former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a short term deal. 

Also Read | Manchester United Fails To Offer Improved Bid, Lose Out On Josh King

Premier League: Josh King to Manchester United, striker speaks on failed move

Josh King finally opened up on his failed move. He revealed that he was excited to play for Manchester United. After Bournemouth's 1-2 defeat to Sheffield United, Josh King spoke to TV2 to speak out about his excitement for the move. 

Josh King, who played for Manchester United's youth team from 2008-10, admitted that it was his dream to play for the English club. He was naturally disappointed after the move collapsed. However, King could not understand as to why the move failed in the first place. King admitted that he believed the move would eventually happen. That said, King insisted that he remains focused on his job at Bournemouth.

Also Read | Manchester United Footballers React To Munich Air Disaster Anniversary

"But why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie. That didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club," Josh King said on his failed move.

Also Read | Manchester United Report A British Publication Over Attack On Ed Woodward's House

Eddie Howe comments on Josh King to Manchester United rumours

Josh King has played 17 matches in the Premier League this season. He has ended up scoring three times. The Norwegian started from the bench during Bournemouth's defeat on Sunday. He came on in the 72nd minute with the game still in balance. However, Sheffield midfielder John Lundstram scored in the 84th minute to hand Chris Wilder's side another impressive win. 

The loss means that Bournemouth remain 16th in the Premier League table with just seven wins in 26 games. The Cherries will head to Burnley next on February 22.

Also Read | Odion Ighalo Gives Away Lucrative Wages In China To Sign For Dream Club Manchester United

Published:
COMMENT
