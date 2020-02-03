Ed Woodward Fails To Offer Improved Bid, Lose Out On Josh King

Ed Woodward reportedly disappointed Josh King when he failed to table an improved bid for the former Manchester United player on the January transfer deadline day. According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing the striker, instead, the club made a move for Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Bournemouth rejected Manchester United's offer

According to reports, Manchester United tabled an offer worth 25 million pounds but it was rejected by the Cherries. Bournemouth may have accepted a bid of 30 million pounds.

Manchester United’s bid for Josh King was earlier rejected by Bournemouth, as the Cherries considered the striker a vital cog in their relegation battle and it would be difficult to find a replacement before the transfer deadline. The Old Trafford side reportedly made a £27 million bid for the striker, which was rejected by Bournemouth. King has made a name for himself at Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

Eddie Howe on Josh King leaving for Manchester United...



🗣"He is a massive part of our team and with a day to go it is difficult to find a replacement" pic.twitter.com/UpY7rCN9rf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2020

Read: Manchester United Sign Odion Ighalo On Deadline Day, Solskjaer Explains Why

Read: Bruno Fernandes 'fell In Love' With Manchester United When He Saw Cristiano Ronaldo

'I need to start playing regular football again'

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo recently re-signed for Estudiantes on a loan deal till the end of the season. According to reports, Rojo said that his mother played a very important part in his decision to join his former club. While talking to a local media outlet, Argentina International said that he needs to play regular football, return to the top and also said that his family insisted on him coming back.

Rojo said that he had a lot of offers from other clubs, adding that it better to be back home. The on-loan player also said that he hopes to be back on the football pitch as soon as possible.

Read: Manchester United Handed Rakitic Boost As Barcelona Open To Transfer Before Deadline

Read: Scotland's Rangers Sign Bala Devi- First Indian Woman To Play Professional Football Abroad