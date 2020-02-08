Manchester United Report A British Publication Over Attack On Ed Woodward's House

Manchester United have accused British publication The Sun for having 'advance notice' of the attack on United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's house. United have also filed a complaint to Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Ed Woodward house attack

Ed Woodward's house in Cheshire was attacked by a group of Manchester United supporters on January 29. A video from the attack went viral on social media where the attackers were seen chanting 'death threats' at Woodward and also throwing flares at his house. Woodward and his family were not at the house at the time of the incident.

The club immediately released a statement to condemn the actions of the attackers. They said that they'll ensure that a thorough investigation will be carried.

Just seen a video surface of United fans allegedly firing Flares at Ed Woodward’s House, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/sjXTRqOSPy — Madman Mason (@MadmanMason3) January 28, 2020

Manchester United released an official statement to announce that they have filed a formal complaint to IPSO for the 'advance notice' and its subsequent coverage by The Sun. United further added that the reporter present at the time of the said incident had full knowledge of the intended attack.

The club further claim that the reporter failed to fulfil his duty as a responsible society member and report the incident. Manchester United believe that the said reporter has violated his ethics as a journalist.

The Sun releases a statement

The Sun subsequently released a statement admitting that they received a 'tip-off' that a mass protest had been planned. While the publication condemned the attack, they claimed that 'at no point of time' did the reporter have prior knowledge of the criminal activity. The newspaper house defended its right to report. They further agreed to co-operate with the enquiry.

Breaking: The Sun admits a reporter attended attack on Man Utd exec Vice-Chair Ed Woodward’s home after a tip-off & “vigorously defends its right to report.”

“At no time was our reporter made aware of what was to take place nor incited it or encouraged any criminal activity” pic.twitter.com/i3XyNLn2t9 — Dan Roan (@danroan) February 7, 2020

