Barcelona's Striker Hunt In Doubt Despite Luis Suarez's Long-term Injury

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona have been on the lookout for a striker in the winter transfer window. They need to cope with Luis Suarez’s absence. The Uruguayan international had suffered a knee injury, which forced him to undergo surgery. According to recent reports, the player is set to stay on the sidelines for at least four months for his recovery process.

Barcelona transfer window: The club tried to sign a replacement

Barcelona were trying to sign a striker in the January transfer window. Among the most touted names to arrive at Camp Nou included the likes of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Valencia’s Rodrigo and Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder. The Catalan giants were also considering signing Everton forward Richarlison.

Barcelona transfer window: Club won't sign a striker, confirms Guillermo Amor

According to a Sky Sports report, Everton have rejected an offer of €100 million for Richarlison. Monaco are also demanding a higher amount for Ben Yedder. Barcelona even attempted a late swoop for former Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. However, Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has now confirmed that the club have ended their attempts to find a replacement for Suarez. While speaking to the Spanish media, he commented that the club could not find optimal replacements for Luis Suarez. Therefore, they have decided against the signing of a striker in the on-going transfer window.

Barcelona transfer window: Luis Suarez will be out for four months

Un paso más y cada día con más ganas 💪🏻💪🏻 #siemprepositivo #enbuenasmanos 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DELZRT0Oif — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 28, 2020

Luis Suarez had undergone a surgery nine months ago for his right knee after the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool last season. With the recurring issue, the player is expected to miss out on action for at least four months.

Barcelona vs Leganes: The Catalans reach Copa del Rey Quarter-final

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Barcelona against Leganes. It was followed by Clement Lenglet's goal. He netted in the 27th minute. Lionel Messi scored twice and Arthur Melo also scored once for the Catalans to help them reach the quarter-final of Copa del Rey in style. Lionel Messi's side will next play against Levante in LaLiga on Sunday, February 2, 2020 (February 3 according to IST).

