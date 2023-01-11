Erik Ten Hag Looks Unamused After Tyrell Malacia's Corner Kick Goes Horribly Wrong; WATCH

Even though Manchester United registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over EFL League One outfit Charlton Athletic Football Club on January 10, there was an incident that seemingly left Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag annoyed. The Dutch coach was seemingly unhappy with the way Tyrell Malacia had taken a corner kick as seen in the video below. The 52-year-old could be seen taking notes and not giving any noteworthy reaction after Malacia's corner did not even reach the opposition's penalty box.

malacia on both corners imo pic.twitter.com/rPJZUmrgab — K (@LordKayzz) January 10, 2023

Erik Ten Hag making a note straight after that Malacia corner.



Guess whose never taking a corner again ?😂 pic.twitter.com/makTljOPpd — TheTrickyReds🔰 (@TheTrickyReds20) January 10, 2023

Rashford stars again as Man United advance to EFL Cup semis

Star England forward Marcus Rashford's brace against EFL League One outfit Charlton Athletic Football Club on Tuesday helped Manchester United extend their winning run to eight games across all competitions. The 25-year-old came on as a 60th-minute substitute and had enough time to grab two goals, scoring for the sixth game in a row.

After being drawn against the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was able to field a weakened lineup against Charlton Athletic Football Club and still emerge victorious. The Dutch coach perhaps did so keeping the Manchester derby in mind on the weekend.

As for the first goal, Brazil winger Antony collected the ball on the right and curled a shot into the far corner from just outside the area to put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute at Old Trafford. Rashford, who was one of three substitutes to enter on the hour mark, poked home a finish in the 90th at the culmination of a counterattack to end Charlton’s hopes. England forward then stroked in a left-footed shot after beating the offside trap, for his 18th goal for club and country this season.

Following his brace against Charlton Athletic Football Club, Rashford now has 15 goals and six assists in 25 matches for Manchester United across all competitions and seems to be in the form of his life. As for the Red Devils, they are now one step closer to winning a trophy at the end of the season after progressing to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup for a third time in four seasons.

(Inputs from AP)