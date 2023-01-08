Manchester United Looking To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Teammate From Al-Nassr On Loan

English Premier League side Manchester United has reportedly reached an agreement with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC to sign Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar. According to reports, United are looking to sign Aboubakar on loan as a backup striker for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford following a feud with the management and coach Erik ten Hag. This comes just days after Al-Nassr unveiled Ronaldo as their latest signing.

Aboubakar has represented Al-Nassr in 39 matches and has scored 13 goals, including four goals in 12 matches so far this season. He was recently seen playing for Cameroon at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 30-year-old captained Cameroon in the tournament and scored two goals in three matches. He netted a goal in Cameroon's surprise win over Brazil in the group stage.

Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is yet to make his debut in the Saudi Pro League as he is required to serve a two-match ban that was imposed on him by the Football Association (FA) and also because the foreign players' roster at Al-Nassr is full. Aboubakar’s move to United could pave the way for Ronaldo to be registered to play for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo was not part of the squad during Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Ta’ee.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second. For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week.

Ronaldo's contract with the Old Trafford side was terminated after he made some explosive remarks on a chat show just before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo not only chastised United coach Erik ten Hag but also lashed out at the club in the interview that he gave to British talk show host Piers Morgan, which led to the termination of his contract in England.

(Image: AP)