Erling Haaland Edges Past Premier League Greats, Crowned As Best Player Of The Season

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has proved himself the best in the Premier League after previously breaking the record of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer that was active for almost 30 decades. Erling Haaland has scored 36 goals in 35 games this season. He is named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday, after a record-breaking first season in which he scored a tonne of goals and helped Manchester City win the league for the third time in a row.

The Norwegian is voted the best player of the season by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs participating in the tournament, and also a group of football pundits.

What new record has Erling Haaland made in the League?

Erling has now completed a Premier League awards double after also being named the 2022/2023 Young Player of the Season. He is the first player in history to win the Young Player of the Season and Premier League Player of the Season in the same year. After securing the golden boot with 36 goals and having the most shots on target with 60, he also recorded 8 assists this season.

After winning their 5th league title in 6 seasons, City set a new record after their players won the Premier League Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. Ruben Dias won the award in 2020–21, and Kevin De Bruyne won it in 2019–20 and 2021–2022.

Haaland caught off competition from English Premier League stars like his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Saka, United's Rashford, Spurs' Harry Kane and Newcastle's defender Kieran Tripper. According to the report, Erling Haaland is also the Football Writers' Associatioon Footballer of the Year after getting a record votes of 82%.

In a recent interview, the player claimed that he would like to have a right foot of former Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Lionel Messi's left foot. The player claimed that he is very much confident on his stronger foot. The Norwegian claimed earlier that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol and he is seen following his footstep. Many pundits claim that Haaland's hunger for goals makes him a similar character to the Portuguese star.