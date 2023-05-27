Everton, Leicester City & Leeds United On The Brink Of Relegation On EPL's Final Showdown

The final week of the Premier League 2022-2023 campaign is under-way. Everton FC, Leeds United, and Leicester City are currently fighting to avoid relegation. However, the 2016 league champions and Leeds are in the bottom two places. These clubs are in danger of playing in the Championship along with Southampton next season.

Southampton stayed in the Premier League for 11 years. however, their 11-year spell comes to an end. Following their loss to Fulham. They only won 6 games, drew 6, and lost 25 games out of 37 games in the Premier League 2022-2023.

Whether Leicester City or Leeds United will join them for relegation?

With just one game of the campaign remaining, Everton (17th - 33 points), Leicester (18th - 31 points), and Leeds (19th - 31 points) all stay in jeopardy. Everton will be safe if Leeds fails to beat Spurs and Leicester fail to beat West Ham on the day of judgment. Leeds needs a victory to have a little hope of staying up as there are chances of the still being relegated if they beat Tottenham next Sunday and Everton fails to beat Bournemouth because Leicester sits above Leeds in the Premier League table due to goal difference.

To have any chance of avoiding relegation, Leicester must defeat West Ham, win at Everton on the final day, and pray Leeds doesn't pull off the unbelievable and reverse their nine-goal advantage in goal differential.

If Leicester loses on Sunday, Everton and Leeds may be able to avoid the drop if they can outscore each other on goal differential. Both Everton and Leeds would end the season with 34 points if they drew with Bournemouth and defeated Tottenham.

To this week, Leeds' goal difference is -27 and Everton has -24. Leeds need to win the match by three clear goals on the final day and Everton is required to draw, that's when Leeds would finish above Everton on account of GD.

Season Review

Everton- The club stands in the 17th position with 33 points and a goal difference of -24. They have won 7 games, drawn 12, and lost 18 matches. They have had a win percentage of 18.9%.

Next game: May 28, Bournemouth (H)

Leicester City- The club stands in 18th place with 31 points and a goal difference of -18. They have won 8 games, drawn 7, and lost 22. They have had a win percentage of 21.6%.

Next game: May 28, West Ham (H)

Leeds United: The club stands in 19th place with 31 points and a goal difference of -27. They have won 7 games, drawn 10, and lost 20. They have a win percentage of 18.9%.

Next Game: May 28, Tottenham (H)

The final week of the Premier League is going to be one of the craziest ending of the season. Let's see which team will be relegated to the second division as league has to create space for Burnley and Sheffield United who will be joining the top tier in the 2023-2024 season.