'Ronaldo's Right Foot Or Messi's Left Foot?, Haaland Makes Clear Choice Of His Preference

The Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland hits the headline once again with his replies that get fans crazy. The 22-year-old has given many proofs that he is too good with his left foot. Haaland has managed to score an astonishing 36 times in 35 Premier League games. The striker has broken many records this season, as he became the player to score the most goals in a single division. However, his stats record around 52 goals in 51 games in all competitions, allowing him to be nominated for a variety of individual awards.

He still has the opportunity to enhance these records and help Manchester to complete its first ever treble this season by winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, as he will be facing United and Inter in a couple of weeks. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot over Lionel Messi's left if he had the choice.

The record-breaking forward was asked which superstar's foot he would rather have to make him even better and he had a good reason to pick ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid hero Ronaldo's.

In a recent interview the Haaland claims that he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot instead of Lionel Messi's left. The player says that only if he had a chance to have the Portuguese legend right leg i:e known for its power and placement. He neglets to have the 7-time Ballon D'or winner's strong foot as the player claims to be very confident onhis own.

What did Erling Haaland say?

"Difficult," he told the interviewer as he paused to consider his answer. "Since I have got quite an okay left foot, I'll take Ronaldo's right foot."

Erling Haaland can be the next big thing in football after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the sport for 2 decades. However, the Norwegian striker has to be consistent for years to repeat the history that the two football legends have created. He has claimed many times to be a Ronaldo fan as he likes to score goals just like his idol.

When City plays Brentford on Sunday to wrap out their Premier League campaign, Haaland is likely to play.