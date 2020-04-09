Erling Haaland Reveals What It Would Take To Sign Him Amid Man United Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has opened up on the clubs that are looking to sign him in the future. The Norwegian was frequently linked with a move to Man United since his time at RB Salzburg. However, he went on to join the Bundesliga outfit in January.

Also Read | Erling Haaland transfer: Player Set To Be Offered £200,000-a-week Contract

Erling Haaland transfer: Haaland Man United move on cards?

While speaking to Eurosport, Erling Haaland offered a piece of advice to the clubs that are looking to sign him in the future. He claimed that a possible move in the future will depend on how good the club is and the way the club looks after its players. The club’s role in helping the player’s development is also an important parameter to sign Haaland, by his own admission.

Erling Haaland transfer: Haaland Man United move to materialise?

Erling Haaland recalled the time when he was persuaded by RB Salzburg, along with other clubs. He agreed to join the Austrian giants after being convinced that they were the best option for his development. Haaland claimed that he never overrates himself, asserting the belief that there are many other players who are better than him.

Also Read | Erling Haaland transfer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Speaks Up On Signing striker

Erling Haaland transfer: Haaland Real Madrid reports emerge

Erling Haaland was quizzed about his sudden rise in world football. The 19-year-old said that he feels 'amazing' with his recent form. It has been a dream run for the striker this season. However, he accepted that there have been matches in the past where he failed to live up to the expectations of the team. Meanwhile, Haaland Real Madrid reports have emerged after the player's recent run of form.

Also Read | Erling Haaland transfer: father hints at Real Madrid move in the future with this comment

Erling Haaland transfer: Haaland Man United rumours resurface

Erling Haaland was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this season. The Haaland Man United links suggested that the Red Devils were the frontrunners to sign him. His relationship with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who managed him at Molde, was reported to be pivotal to Man United's chances. However, the striker agreed to join Borussia Dortmund, instead. Haaland's father then went on to say that Man United manager Solskjaer was the only person who was interested in bringing Haaland to the red half of Manchester, with the rest of the board dragging its feet on a possible move for the Norwegian sensation.

Also Read | Erling Haaland called 'cow' by ex-team RB Salzburg for his huge frame