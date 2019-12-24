Erling Haaland Set To Be Offered £200,000-a-week Contract With Manchester United: Reports

Erling Haaland's goalscoring exploits with RB Salzburg means that he is wanted by several clubs across Europe. A few weeks ago, it was believed that the 19-year-old could be on his way to Germany with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund among the interested parties. However, Manchester United's financial prowess instantly put them on the driving seat for the sought-after Norwegian.

Erling Haaland contract details: Report

Erling Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances for RB Salzburg this season. It includes the eight goals he scored in the Champions League. It was widely believed that the teenager could be out of Salzburg in the January transfer window itself. Manchester United stole the march on their rivals, thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's personal interference. While it is not a done deal yet, reports in the UK suggest that United are preparing a stunning £200,000-a-week contract offer for Haaland. The Norwegian reportedly earns £20,000-a-week at RB Salzburg and United are prepared to offer a contract worth 10 times that amount.

Haaland has emerged as one of United's primary targets ahead of the transfer window. The club is keen to secure a £76 million deal for the teenage striker as soon as possible. Reports also add that Haaland is in line for bonuses for helping United return to the Champions League and for winning trophies.

Even if the deal does go through, Erling Haaland would stay with RB Salzburg for the remainder of the season. He will link-up with his United teammates ahead of the next season.

