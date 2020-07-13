Erling Haaland Reportedly Thrown Out Of Nightclub, Father Alf-Inge Trolls Dortmund Striker

Having emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football this season, Erling Haaland has often made headlines for his splendid performances for RB Salzburg and subsequently Borussia Dortmund. However, the Norwegian striker has, this time around, made headlines for all the wrong reasons, compelling his father Alf-Inge Haaland to troll his son on social media.

Also Read | Van Dijk walked away from an interview after being 'angered' by Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland club video goes viral

Haaland just got kicked out of the club in Norway😂 pic.twitter.com/AKI4IwrGJS — Nikolai (@NRypdal) July 11, 2020

A video went viral on social media in which a youngster, purportedly thought to be Erling Haaland, is seen being pushed out of a night club. In the Haaland club video, the striker is seen arguing with the guards, after which he is escorted away from the place by his friends and companions. After the Haaland club video went viral on social media, his father Alf-Inge Haaland trolled his son on the social media, although Dortmund are yet to comment on the matter.

Also Read | Erling Haaland’s goalscoring numbers beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stats

Alf-Inge trolls Erling Haaland

Come on @ErlingHaaland back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you pic.twitter.com/dz8Vws7gyh — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2020

Initially, there was some apprehension regarding whether the Erling Haaland club video was a recent one. However, the striker himself posted a video alongside his father in a Norway rural setting on Saturday. His Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho commented on the Instagram post, saying “Winter is coming… let’s chop some wood." Alf-Inge took a jibe at his son with a tweet, saying, "Come on Erling, back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you”, confirming the Haaland club video's authentication.

Also Read | Erling Haaland put on 26lbs muscle in a year, ex-coach reveals striker has 'freak' genes

Haaland club video: Striker to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has been a standout performer in Europe this season. He emerged as one of the brightest youngsters in club football, Borussia Dortmund swooped in to sign him in January this year. The striker has bagged a mammoth 44 goals this season, including his numbers for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. His side finished second in the Bundesliga, next to champions Bayern Munich.

Despite joining Dortmund as recent as January, rumour mills haven't stopped linking the Norwegian away from Germany. He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United after a failed move to Old Trafford in January. Putting to rest the rumours of his departure, the 19-year-old asserted that Dortmund are one of the best teams in the world. He stated that he has signed a contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2024 and he isn't thinking of a departure any time soon.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's agent reveals reason for picking Borussia Dortmund over Juventus

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Instagram