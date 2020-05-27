Erling Haaland’s Goalscoring Numbers Beat Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Stats

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland may not have been able to get on the scoresheet against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker this week but the Norwegian's goalscoring stats are still better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's. Haaland has emerged as a genuine contender to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the most prolific goalscorer in Europe. In fact, the 19-year-old Haaland is already levels ahead of the two greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of his goals per game ratio.

Erling Haaland goals per game record better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's

At just 19 years of age, Erling Haaland has been the hot topic of discussion for fans on social media due to his incredible ability to find the back of the net with remarkable consistency. Haaland has been the subject of interest for a number of top European suitors following his impressive displays in a Dortmund shirt. The teenage sensation has a knack for scoring goals and Haaland is statistically doing so at a better rate than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the goalscoring charts in Europe for over a decade, sharing 11 Ballon d'Ors between them over the past 12 years. However, at just 19 years and 10 months, Haaland has registered has a new record of 62 goals in 107 club games. At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo scored only 12 times in 87 games. Haaland averages 0.57 goals per game while the Portuguese winger averaged 0.13 goals per game at the same age.

Is Erling Haaland already better than Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe combined? 🤯



These stats don't lie 😉 pic.twitter.com/6SzfMWeu0k — Goal (@goal) March 25, 2020

Haaland's goalscoring record is also better than Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's who scored 20 goals in 63 games when he was 19 years and 10 months, averaging 0.31 goals per game. In fact, it took Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 132 and 233 games respectively to reach the 62-goal mark while Haaland has managed to do so in just 106 games. Here are 10 Erling Haaland goals the forward netted in the Bundesliga since donning the colours of Dortmund in January.

Erling Haaland injury update

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre confirmed that Haaland suffered a knee injury in Tuesday's Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. The teenager was subbed off the pitch after 72 minutes and replaced by teenager Giovanni Reyna. "I don't think he'll be out for long", Favre said to reporters in his press conference after the 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.