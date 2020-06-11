Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was reportedly angered by Erling Haaland after the striker forced the centre-back to commit a few mistakes. The Netherlands international has made a telling impact since making a then world-record £75 million switch to Liverpool, helping the Reds win the Champions League and is close to leading them to their first Premier League title. However, Van Dijk was visibly left angered by Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino during their clash in the Champions League this season.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk walked away from an interview after being 'angered' by Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland rose to prominence after a breathtaking season at RB Salzburg, scoring 28 goals in just 22 appearances including eight in six Champions League matches. Amongst the Norweigan's opponents in the Champions League were Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool, and the clash was an entertaining one, with Erling Haaland and his teammate Minamino both garnering plaudits despite their team's 4-3 loss. Van Dijk was asked for his opinion on Haaland's ability after the match but allegedly cut the interview short after recollecting on the mistakes he made against the Norwegian that caused him a great deal of frustration.

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, former Norway star Jan Aage Fjortoft recalled the first time he saw Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in action. Fjortoft revealed that he was amazed by the pacy hitman's ability to create space and could have easily added to his tally of a solitary goal. Post-match, when the former Norway star asked Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk how Erling Haaland performed, the Netherlands captain replied that his side won the game and he did not see much of Haaland, albeit a bit angrily because there were some mistakes done. Van Dijk then just walked away when Fjortoft said that it was a good sign for Erling Haaland if the defender did not spot him.

Fjortoft: The only United Haaland talks about is Leeds

Shortly after the clash against Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland sealed a sensational transfer to Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has continued to impress at Signal Iduna Park and is constantly linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United termed as his favoured suitors. However, Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that is unlikely to happen as the only 'United' Haaland talks about is Leeds, Man Utd's arch-rivals and the city in which the striker grew up in. However, Fjortoft believes the 19-year-old will end up moving to the Premier League someday but currently is at the right club.

