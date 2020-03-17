Euro 2020 Is Still On In PES 2020, Even If It Is Set To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The current Coronvirus oubreak has forced various football leagues around the globe (especially Euope) to cancel all matches until further notice. Football fans will be deprived of nailbiting action for the time being as major international tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League have also been suspended. However, PES 2020 have offered football fans across the globe some hope as they have gone ahead with the Euro 2020 version of the popular game on the PS4 console.

Coronavirus outbreak: Euro 2020 suspension

PES release Euro 2020 version of popular video game

UEFA EURO 2020™ DLC is coming to #eFootballPES2020! This DLC will feature all 55 participating UEFA National teams as well as special UEFA Featured Players & content for #myClub 🌟



Available as a free download on April 30th for all platforms.

#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/k3DIbTP3vl — eFootball PES (@officialpes) March 12, 2020

Euro 2020 suspension

Fans can play Euro 2020 on PES during the current Coronavirus outbreak

⚽️🎮 WE ARE UNDER WAY! 🎮⚽️



Click to watch live action from #eEURO2020! 😍 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) March 9, 2020

The PES Euro 2020 update will go live on the game on April 30, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. PES 2020 developers - Konami - claim that it will feature all 55 national European teams, including the Wembley and Saint Petersburg stadiums. In June, the company will also add the official Euro 2020 finals ball to the game. MyClub, PES's version of FIFA's Ultimate Team feature, will also get some bonus features in the coming months.

Coronavirus outbreak: Euro 2020 suspension: Competition set to be postponed until 2021

There is no chance that games will be played in the existing fixture calendar. It is expected that Euro 2020 will be postponed by a year, potentially allowing space in June and July for the remaining games to be played #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 13, 2020

