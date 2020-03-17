The Debate
Euro 2020 Is Still On In PES 2020, Even If It Is Set To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Football News

Will Euro 2020 be held this year? Maybe yes, maybe no. However, football fans can still play the PES 2020 version of the European tournament.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Euro 2020

The current Coronvirus oubreak has forced various football leagues around the globe (especially Euope) to cancel all matches until further notice. Football fans will be deprived of nailbiting action for the time being as major international tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League have also been suspended. However, PES 2020 have offered football fans across the globe some hope as they have gone ahead with the Euro 2020 version of the popular game on the PS4 console.

Also Read | UFC mgmt blasted by Twitterati, fighters for not handling Coronavirus crisis tactfully

Coronavirus outbreak: Euro 2020 suspension

PES release Euro 2020 version of popular video game

Also Read | Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out further course of action

Euro 2020 suspension

Fans can play Euro 2020 on PES during the current Coronavirus outbreak

Also Read | What happens if the Premier League is suspended? Will Liverpool win the title?

The PES Euro 2020 update will go live on the game on April 30, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. PES 2020 developers - Konami - claim that it will feature all 55 national European teams, including the Wembley and Saint Petersburg stadiums. In June, the company will also add the official Euro 2020 finals ball to the game. MyClub, PES's version of FIFA's Ultimate Team feature, will also get some bonus features in the coming months.

Also Read | When will Champions League and Europa League return? UEFA take Coronavirus measures

Coronavirus outbreak: Euro 2020 suspension: Competition set to be postponed until 2021

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

First Published:
COMMENT
