Siraj Ditches Ronaldo's Signature 'Siu' For New 'Nap' Celebration Again; Netizens React

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire when he came out to bowl for India in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He helped India to get a flying start by dismissing the opener Anamul Haque with a beautiful lbw in the second over of the match. He went on to dismiss Bangladeshi skipper Litton Das in the 10th over of the match and found himself in the headlines for a unique reason.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj does Cristiano Ronaldo's new 'nap' celebration

Siraj is well known for performing Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration in the past. While the pacer has pulled off the celebrations for quite some time in his career, viewers observed that the pacer has ditched the ‘Siu’ celebration against Bangladesh. Instead, the star pacer has been seen performing Ronaldo’s new ‘nap’ goal celebration in the ongoing series.

Siraj doing Ronaldo celebration again after wicket. pic.twitter.com/jNs0OqT7km — Simran Kaur (@simrankaur1965) December 7, 2022

Check reactions -

that aggression and the calm celebration after a wicket. siraj is winning hearts 🇮🇳💕#BANvIND — 60 overs of hell (@Spfrom_koo) December 7, 2022

People having problems with Siraj’s celebrations but not with Bumrah’s Churchill quotes🤣👍🏻 — Elkay🇫🇷 (@L4KSHY4) December 7, 2022

Siraj should bring back his 🤫 celebration, better than copying Ronaldo. (key word isn't copying, but Ronaldo) — tangerine enthusiast kathan 🌴🍊🏏 (@mutthusouplover) December 7, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's new 'nap' goal celebration in 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo was widely known to pull off the ‘Siu’ celebration for years after scoring for his club or national team. However, it was the Premier League 2022-23 match against Everton, where the former Manchester United superstar was seen doing the ‘nap’ goal celebration. Ronaldo, memorably completed 700 club goals in his career by scoring for Manchester United in the 44th minute.

Our no.7️⃣ celebrated his 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th club goal in unique fashion on Sunday night...



😴 @Cristiano#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2022

India bowlers outshine Bangladesh's top order in 2nd ODI

Coming back to India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, 23-year-old pace sensation Umran Malik dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 14th over off a delivery bowled at 151kph. It was allrounder Washington Sundar who then dominated the Bangladeshi lineup as he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Afif Hossain with two over and in the space of three runs.

While India reduced Bangladesh to 69/6 in 19 overs, lower-order batters Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan took responsibility and rescued the home side. At the time of writing this article, Bangladesh are closing in on a 100 runs partnership for the 7th wicket. It will be interesting to watch which team wins the 2nd ODI on Wednesday.