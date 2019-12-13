Europa League: List Of Qualified Teams, Results And Round Of 32 Details

Eleven-minute blitzes brought the group stage of the UEFA Europa League to a close, as Manchester United and Wolves provided their fans with considerable entertainment during their Europa League wins. Manchester United romped to a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford while Wolves replicated that scoreline with a 4-0 win over Besiktas. Arsenal, meanwhile, returned to old ways and limped to a 2-2 draw against Standard Liege on Thursday night.

Europa League results: Teams that have qualified

Round of 32 is set ✅



A total of 24 teams have qualified via the group stages of the Europa League, with the likes of Manchester United, AS Roma, Arsenal, Wolves, Sevilla, and the Scottish duo of Celtic and Rangers among the more prominent names to have made it through. The 24 teams that have made it through the group stage will be joined by eight third-placed teams that failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Inter Milan, Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg are among the big names on that list. As is the norm in the Champions League, no two teams from the same league will face off against each other in the Round of 32. The likes of Copenhagen, Malmo and CFR Cluj, therefore, will have to be wary, thanks to the arrival of the Champions League dropouts.

Europa League draw

The fixtures for the Round of 32 will be decided on Monday, December 16. Among the seeded teams are Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, Istanbul Basaksehir, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Porto, RB Salzburg and Sevilla. The likes of APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg and Wolves finish off the unseeded list. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA's official website.

