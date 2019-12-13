Manchester United Score 4 Goals In 11 Mins To Secure Win Over AZ Alkmaar In Europa League

Manchester United played against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League on Matchday 6 on Thursday. United ended their group stage campaign by defeating Alkmaar with a 4-0 scoreline at Old Trafford. The hosts scored four goals in a span of 11 minutes, running riot in the stadium.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Feels Manchester City Cannot Compete Against Manchester United And Liverpool

Mason Greenwood scores twice for Manchester United

A game of two halves ⚽

Another clean sheet in Europe 🚫

Ready for Sunday 👊



What else caught your eye in tonight's #UEL victory? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2019

The first half of the match was goalless, but the second half was all the more exciting. Ashley Young scored the opener for Manchester United in the 53rd minute. Mason Greenwood scored the second for the Red Devils, extending the team’s lead in the 58th minute. Juan Mata converted a goal from the spot in the 62nd minute, followed by Greenwood’s second for the night two minutes later.

Also Read | Watch Paul Scholes Go Crazy After Manchester United Won Bragging Rights Vs City

Manchester United, AZ Alkmaar through to the next round of the Europa League

United had already qualified for the next stage of the Europa League. They have won four games from six fixtures while drawing and losing one each. They finished at the top of Group L while AZ Alkmaar have also qualified for the next round, taking second place. The UEFA Europa League draw will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019. Other Premier League teams in the Round of 32 include Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers. United had last won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Also Read | Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

Manchester United had defeated Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester United defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, December 7, 2019. United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils in the first half of the match. Nicolas Otamendi scored in the 85th minute, but he could not salvage a point from the match. The defeat leaves Manchester City third in the Premier League table, behind Liverpool and Leicester City. Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League with two consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Also Read | Frenkie De Jong Gutted After Learning About Ajax's Elimination From The Champions League