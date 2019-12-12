Champions League Review: Liverpool, Dortmund Pull Through The Group Stage

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 have drawn to a close and in some fashion. Reigning European champions Liverpool were on the brink of missing out on the Champions League Round of 16, whereas Borussia Dortmund snatched Champions League Round of 16 qualification from Inter Milan after the Serie A side's loss to Barcelona. History was also made when RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in the history of the competition to lead a team through to the Round of 16. Here is our review of the group stages of the Champions League.

Champions League highlights: Roller coaster ride for Liverpool in Europe

Liverpool drew familiar foes Napoli in Group E and Carlo Ancelotti's side ensured that it wasn't going to be an easy ride for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side succumbed to a 2-0 loss in Naples in their first Champions League game this season and then ended up drawing against Napoli at Anfield. However, double wins over Genk and RB Salzburg secured a nail-biting finish to Group E that saw Liverpool and Napoli make it through to the last 16.

Champions League joy for English teams

All the English sides in the competition have secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the third season running. Manchester City were the first to secure qualification this season, before Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham followed them into the Round of 16. However, none of these sides can face each other in the Round of 16.

Champions League highlights: Spanish sides mirror English sides' fortunes

Four Spanish sides have made it through the Champions League group stage. Real Madrid's qualification was in some doubt for a couple of weeks, but the LaLiga giants ultimately pulled through. Their rivals Barcelona were among the first sides to secure qualification before they were joined by the likes of Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Elsewhere, Serie A side Atalanta sprung up a surprise on Matchday 6 by jumping up from fourth to second in their group and making it through the Champions League group stage despite losing all three of their opening Champions League fixtures. This feat is even more surprising considering the fact that Atalanta have a wage bill that is 1/10th the size of Manchester United, a side playing in the Europa League. Interestingly, this is also Atalanta's first season in the competition.

