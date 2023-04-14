The Thursday night UEFA Europa League encounter between Manchester United and Sevilla witnessed many attributes of the game. The game had goals, unfortunate injuries, and two own strikes. Following the culmination of the game, one of the bearers of own goals, Harry Maguire has been heavily criticised on social media.

He came in at the 45th minute after Raphael Varane got injured and was almost able to perform his defending duties with the utmost diligence, but in the dying minutes of the game, Harry Maguire couldn't stop the free header of El Nesyri from going in the net, even after being stationed as a blocking figure. As a result, the tie hangs at 2-2, with the tiebreaker set to be played next week at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain. Here's the own goal by Harry Maguire.

Netizens come down hard on Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire couldn't adjust to the pace at which the ball come at him and unfortunately became the enforcer of Sevilla's 2nd goal that brought the team on level terms with Man United. However, Maquire was not the only United player to strike an own goal on the night as before him in the 84th minute Tyrell Malacia's unlucky deflection saw the freekick of Jesus Navas meeting the net. But it is Maguire, who is receiving the majority of the stick on social media.



Harry Maguire about own goal 🗣️ : Uefa rules are crazy, Everytime I score a goal, they give it to our opponents. pic.twitter.com/jCFgpFT0IR — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) April 13, 2023

Can we all agree Harry maguire is the worst Manchester United signing ever? pic.twitter.com/RWTzQwPKKT — Marcel (@UTDMarcel) April 13, 2023

Is Harry Maguire the WORST value-for-money signing in Football history?



£80 MILLION POUNDS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ySNvKEqdCP — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) April 13, 2023

This is Harry Maguire , the new striker for Sevilla 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uLYw9qP1sw — Unruly King 👑 (@unrulyking00) April 13, 2023

Harry Maguire scores a 93rd minute own goal to make it Man United 2-2 Sevilla.



What a legend 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YHyAxWdDZo — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 13, 2023

Though, Manchester United couldn't take the lead at Old Trafford, the goals by Marcel Sabitzer are of great value right now and have kept the team in the position to advance. The away leg will be played next week in Sevilla. Thus, still, a lot to look forward to in this tie.