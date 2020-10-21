Anwar Ali Can Play Till AIFF's Final Decision, Delhi High Court Rules

In a huge relief for former India U-17 World Cup footballer Anwar Ali, the Delhi High Court has allowed him to carry on playing football until the All India Football Federation arrives at a final decision. The court passed its order hearing a writ petition that Anwar Ali had filed against the All India Football Federation’s directive barring him from playing, as it would put his health at risk. The medical panel of the Asian Football Confederation also recommended Ali be restricted from competitive sports activity.

The case of the Anwar Ali heart condition

Anwar Ali, 20, has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as apical Hyper cardiomyopathy (HCM). The diagnosis was made in Mumbai last year while he was playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) and then confirmed last November by experts at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Rennes, France. The consensus: the level of risk to Ali, in normal conditions and at his age, was low, but the risk rose significantly during match conditions, and age would be a factor over the years.

However, for now, the Delhi HC has overruled the All India Football Federation Medical Committee’s recommendation to bar him from playing competitive football. Ali can now play until the final AIFF decision is made.

Speaking to PTI, Anwar Ali’s counsel Amitabh Tewari informed the public that the High Court ruled in favour of the India U17 star. “The HC ruled that Ali can play till the AIFF takes a final decision. The letter of September 7 written by the AIFF (to Mohammedan Sporting) in no way can bar him from playing,” he said. "Anwar Ali also can approach the court again in future after the AIFF takes its final decision,” he added.

In the petition, Ali had contended that by directing his club Mohammedan Sporting to refuse permission for him to train, the AIFF was violating his fundamental right to earn a livelihood, despite the centre-back getting the go-ahead from a doctor in the renowned Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh.

Leading UK-based cardiologist comes out in support of Anwar Ali

Anwar Ali had also submitted before the court the testimony of Professor Sanjay Sharma of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Dr Sharma is a Cardiology Advisor to the English Football Association (FA) and oversees the cardiovascular screening programme for Youth Academy players of the 92 clubs affiliated with the FA. In his testimony, Professor Sanjay Sharma stated that many players with a similar and even worse degree of HCM are currently playing in the top competitive leagues in Europe and the UK and recommended taking a liberal approach.

The Executive Committee of the AIFF is yet to take a final decision on the matter, and a conclusion could arrive soon. For now, Anwar Ali is a free agent and can sign up with any club.

Image credits: AP