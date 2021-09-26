Ex-Man City Player Samir Nasri Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Football At 34

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34. He won two Premier League titles and a League Cup with Manchester City, during his five-year stint from 2011 to 2016 after moving from Arsenal. He burst into the football scene after making his debut for Marseille in 2004 and went on to spend more almost a decade in England while representing Arsenal and Manchester City. He was charged with doping in 2018, which resulted in an 18-month-long suspension. He then moved to RSC Anderlecht in the 2019-20 season which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later got released in 2020.

Before moving to the Belgian football club, the 34-year-old made five appearances for West Ham United but suffered regular injuries there. Speaking to French publication Le Journal du Dimanche, as reported by Sky Sports, Nasri citing his suspension due to doping, said that the incident really changed his relationship with football and hurt him deeply. He found it unfair as he didn’t take any drugs. He further added that he took an injection of vitamins as he was sick.

Samir Nasri joined RSC Anderlecht on Vincent Kompany's advice

Nasri also spoke about his decision to join Anderlecht following the words of former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany by saying that it was an emotional decision. He joined the team upon seeing the opportunity to grow both as a player and a staff member. He added that he wanted to learn coaching from Kompany, but it didn’t go as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nasri has appeared in 176 games for Manchester City and scored 27 goals for the team. Whereas, he appeared in 126 matches for Arsenal and scored 27 goals for them too. He made his debut for the French National Football team in 2007 at the age of 19 and scored five goals for the country in 41 matches. He last appeared for Anderlecht in the 2019/20 season while playing in the Jupiler Pro League. He last scored for the team while playing against K Beerschot VA where he found the goal at the 41 minutes of the game.

