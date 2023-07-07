Ex-Man Utd Goalie Edwin Van Der Sar Suffers Cerebral Haemorrhage, Stable In Intensive Care

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage and is currently being treated in intensive care. The Ajax executive was airlifted to a hospital in Croatia, where he was on holiday. As per an official statement by the Dutch club, the 52-year-old is currently in stable condition. The former Netherlands custodian is mostly known for his traits with United in the Premier League.

Van der Sar has remained one of the most coveted goalkeepers ever to have graced the English soil

He lifted four Premier League titles with Manchester United

He also won the Champions League with Ajax in 1994-95

Former Manchester United goalkeeper suffered a brain haemorrhage

Van der Sar arrived at United in 2006 from Fulham and retired in 2011 after plying his trade in 313 Premier League games. Wishes poured in from all over the world, as there are not many details available about the former player.

Van der Sar, who stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season, was in stable condition, Ajax added without elaborating.

Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

Ajax posted on Twitter, On Friday, Edwin van der Sar had bleeding around his brain. He is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you."

Edwin van der Sar had quit Ajax after a prolonged spell

“After nearly 11 years on the board, I’m exhausted,” Van der Sar said when he announced he was leaving Ajax in May.

Ajax missed out on a place in the Champions League as they endured a difficult start and had a third-placed finish in the Eredivisie last season. The 52-year-old spent almost 11 years on the board of the Dutch club before calling it quits.

With inputs from AP News