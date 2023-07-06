Manchester United full pre-season schedule: Date, Time, Venue, How to watch and more

Manchester United had an encouraging start under new manager Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League. The Dutch manager also guided them to a trophy in his first season on English soil as they got the better of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. United are expected to challenge Manchester City's domination in the English top flight.

Manchester United announced Mason Mount as their first summer signing

The Red Devils are also expected to rope in a few more players

The Red Devils last lifted their Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United pre-season fixtures

Erik ten Hag is expected to put the players through their paces in the preseason what is expected to be a rigorous campaign for all the players. Several players have reported at the Carrington training ground as the schedule for the pre-season fixtures have also been confirmed.

Like every season the Red Devils will play a few games to sharpen them ahead of the 2023-24 season. New signing Mason Mount is also poised to join his teammates on the tour.

12 July: Manchester United v Leeds United (Ullevaal Stadium) 8:30 PM IST

19 July: Manchester United v Lyon (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh) 6:30 PM IST

23 July: Manchester United v Arsenal (MetLife Stadium, New York) 2:30 AM IST

25 July: Manchester United v Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) 8 PM IST

26 July: Manchester United v Real Madrid (NRG Stadium, Texas) 8 PM IST

30 July: Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) 6:30 PM IST

6 August: manchester United v Athletic Club (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 8:30 PM IST

Manchester United Set to face Wrexham and Real Madrid during their pre-season tour

Manchester United will kickstart their pre-season fixtures with a game against Leeds United followed by a match against Lyon in Scotland. They are also scheduled to face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on US soil before a final game against Athletic Bilbao at Aviva Stadium in Ireland

All the pre-season fixtures will be live on MUTV which will be available through the official Manchester United app and website.