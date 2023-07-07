Mason Mount Drops 'Cristiano Ronaldo' Reference In First Interview With Manchester United

Manchester United would hope Mason Mount turns out to be an instant hit following his much-hyped arrival at the club. Mount left his boyhood club, Chelsea, in a reported £60 million deal recently as he became United's first summer signing. The English international joined the pre-season training on Friday at the Carrington training ground under the strict supervision of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils will launch their pre-season tour later this month.

Mason Mount reveals Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

In his first interview with the club, Mason Mount recalled the moment when Cristiano Ronaldo struck that blazing free-kick against Portsmouth at Old Trafford in 2008

The knuckleball freekick is still considered to be one of the best in the history of the Premier League and United's new signing revealed he was in attendance at the stadium that day to witness the historic moment.

Ready to write his own story 📖#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2023

“I was probably around 10 [note: he was nine years old]. I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment. I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day," Mount said.

“So, it inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end. As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it.”

Mount will wear the number 7 at Manchester United

Mount has been handed the famous number "7" jersey and will have a lot of expectations from the United supporters. He further added, “I had a lot [of inspirations]. Looking at obviously Ronaldo, I know you have seen the little video of me when I was younger - I loved watching him play and his free-kicks.

“Becks was also a massive inspiration of mine, growing up with his free-kicks, and I was in awe of his technique.

“So yeah, I've had a lot of inspiration from many players. But you take a little inspiration from different parts of their games and try to put it into yours.”