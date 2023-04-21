EXCLUSIVE | Pritam Kotal Puts His Hands Up To Become India Captain After Sunil Chhetri

Pritam Kotal has been a pretty renowned name in Indian football. The versatile defender has been a mainstay for ATK Mohun Bagan and led the side to their maiden Indian Super League title this season when they defeated Bengaluru FC in the final. The 29-year-old has had some prolific moments in his football career and has also been a regular member of the Indian national football team.

In a brief chat with republicworld.com, the ATK Mohun Bagan skipper opened up on his fitness, favourite IPL team and a number of aspects.

You have played in various positions. Which has been your favourite?

There is nothing such as favourites. I play in the defence and if you look at modern football you have to provide the coach a maximum number of options. If I am able to play as a centre-back or right-back. So I don’t have such favourite positions. But yes if you ask as a right back I feel comfortable. At the start of my career, I played on the right side of defence while I also played as a defensive midfielder. As I have been a right back for a longer time it’s easy for me to adapt. In the last 2-3 years I have done my duty in the heart of the defence. If I offer various kinds of roles it would be easy for the coach. So I see this from this perspective. I don’t have any favourite positions.

You have been one of the fewest footballers who have been equally successful for both club and country in the last few years. What has been the main reason behind your success?

We have to do sheer hard work which is obviously one of the main reasons behind the success. I have few targets and goals in life. I play in one of the most successful teams in India currently. That’s a big advantage.

I try to be consistent each and every day. From my breakfast to my morning workout, lunch, pre-practice activities and practice. I also try to maintain a consistent level in practice so that it can be reflected in the match. I am trying to follow this routine for the past few years and with each day past I am trying to acclimatise myself to the needs of modern football.

I try to find what changes I have made compared to last season’s football. The football I used to play three years ago I try to determine whether I manage to bring any kind of differences. I discuss with my childhood coach about my game. Science is evolving every day so I try to develop myself. I don’t want to be number one. I want to be a consistent player in each and every session. That has been my priority. Despite getting success I’m not complacent. I have a long career ahead. I am trying to improve day by day.

For consistent performance, fitness has to be on top. Do you follow someone when it comes to fitness?

I don’t have any such player. But yeah if you say Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained his fitness level. Sunil bhai has also maintained himself brilliantly from food habits to sleep everything. But particularly there is no one. I have a mantra that I will keep myself fit every time. I have my own gym at my home. I built it when I built my home. I had a dream of having my own gym. I regularly keep in touch with my fitness trainer and try to maintain my rigorous fitness regime. So I don’t follow specifically anyone. I have had a knack for fitness for several years.

After Sunil Chhetri’s retirement, there will be a void? Do You think you’re a candidate for future Indian captaincy?

Definitely. It is a dream for everyone to wear the armband for his national team. But only time will tell. I have been captaining my club side for the last 2-3 years. So I think if I get any such offers it will be a dream come true moment for me.

Since the inception of ISL, there have been a lot of investments in Indian football. Despite that, the growth has been slow. What’s the main reason behind that?

You cannot see growth like that. When it comes to infrastructure, quality of football pitches, quality of dressing room, and environment before and after the match grooming. If you closely monitor step by step you can witness a lot of work has been done in these aspects. When it comes to individual players, fitness and eating habits have developed a lot. After ISL’s arrival, these kinds of differences can be seen. When we are playing against Kyrgyzstan. We might win, we might lose. When we are facing Qatar we might lose we might win.

But there has been a change in mentality that we will defend with five or six players. In the last AFC Asian Cup, we lost to UAE but that result could have been 5-2. We defeated Thailand 4-1, that result also could have been different. So whoever the opponent might be we will always fight and will try to get a win. Yes opponents do have quality players but Indian football too has seen a sea of growth and in future, a lot will be changed.

Are you satisfied with the current infrastructure of Indian football?

I feel the ground, the dressing room, the pre-match environment, travelling, staying in good hotels and the food. Indian football has seen a lot of changes in these aspects.

Will India ever play in the FIFA World Cup?

As an Indian citizen and an Indian national footballer, I will definitely want to see India in the World Cup. And for that, we think we are on the right path when it comes to infrastructure and all that. We can definitely dream about it one day.

Do you follow social media? As players tend to be the victim of criticism by supporters online these days.

The 2017-18 season was very bad for me. I was facing criticism on social media. Then former coach Subhas Bhowmik called me one day and advised me to stop going to practice and take club’s permission to have a vacation. Then I replied “Sir we have matches. How can I go now?” Subhas da answered back, from now on don’t follow social media and stop reading newspapers. I stopped reading papers and I don’t follow negativity on social media. I know what I have to do. So all these don’t really bother me.

Do you follow any other sports? Are you following IPL?

I follow Chennai Super Kings for MS Dhoni. And if Virat Kohli comes to batting then I watch him. Nothing else. In European football, I follow Arsenal. Every time they lose their grip in the last part of the season. But Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job in the last three years. I think If we don’t get the EPL, we will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Sergio Lobera has been linked with the East Bengal job? What do you think of that?

It would be good if Sergio Lobera arrives in East Bengal and I hope he will be given sufficient time to prove his worth. He led Mumbai City FC to the title so if he gets time he will take East Bengal to a good place.

