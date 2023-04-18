WATCH | MS Dhoni's Huge Error That Almost Cost CSK The IPL 2023 Match Against RCB

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts fell short of Chennai's target of 227 by eight runs and ended up scoring 218/8 despite Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's heroics.

The Chennai Super Kings batsmen batting first put up an explosive show at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as Devon Conway and Shivam Dube played knocks of 83 and 52 runs respectively and laid the foundation of the team's big score. Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with a score of 37 runs off 20 balls.

Chasing the target Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two wickets early at a score of 15 when they lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror for six and 0 respectively. From here it was all up to Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell who came up to their team's rescue and added 126 runs for the third wicket/

RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni commits a rare gaffe; Watch

However, du Plessis might not have been able to stay at the crease if he would have not been dropped by former teammate MS Dhoni behind the wickets. In the second over Faf edged a ball bowled by Tushar Deshpande which went flying toward Dhoni's right but the CSK captain misjudged it and the hosts got four lucky runs. The catch drop proved to be costly as the Faf du Plessis ended up scoring 62 runs and almost took the game away from CSK.

Speaking about the match in detail, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were going pretty well and maintained the team run rate well ahead of the required equation. It looked like the visitors were going to end up on the losing side well inside the 20 overs but it was MS Dhoni who helped dismiss both Maxwell and du Plessis on balls of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana and took his team out of danger.

From here Royal Challengers Bangalore was never able to come back and lost the next four wickets very quickly and ended up being on the losing side. Chennai Super Kings will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.